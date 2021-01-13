Health Hawke's Bay chief executive resigns

Wayne Woolrich has resigned from his role as chief executive of Health Hawke's Bay to to join Auckland-based Green Cross Health. Photo / Supplied

Wayne Woolrich has resigned from his role as chief executive of Health Hawke's Bay.

Woolrich, who joined the region's primary health organisation as a business services manager in 2016, departs to join Auckland-based Green Cross Health.

Health Hawke's Bay board chair Na Raihania said he accepted Woolrich's resignation this week.

Woolrich will remain at Health Hawke's Bay for a period to ensure a smooth handover and transition, so the organisation can continue to operate at capacity.

Raihania said there was "real progression towards improving the health of the Hawke's Bay population" during Woolrich's tenure.

Woolwich focused on a renewed focus and commitment to ensuring Māori have access to quality health care, according to Raihania.

"On behalf of the Board, we thank him for his service and wish Woolrich well in his new role with Green Cross Health," he said.

"We are pleased that he will still be involved and continuing his good work in the health sector."