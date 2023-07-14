Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

He was a gambling addict aged 8. One moment turned his life around

Mitchell Hageman
By
4 mins to read
Sonny Kotuhi spent years of his life betting on the races. He has now turned his life around and hopes to inspire others to quit. Photo / Warren Buckland

Sonny Kotuhi spent years of his life betting on the races. He has now turned his life around and hopes to inspire others to quit. Photo / Warren Buckland

At eight years old, Sonny Kotuhi was already addicted to betting on the races.

A child of divorce, his father would often take the family to the racetracks when they moved to Wairoa as a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today