Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

HBHS v NBHS: Everything you need to know about the battle for 1st XV rugby supremacy in Hawke’s Bay

Doug Laing
By
6 mins to read
NBHS v HBHS is always a good contest, but a wet pitch adds to the spectacle. Photo / Paul Taylor

NBHS v HBHS is always a good contest, but a wet pitch adds to the spectacle. Photo / Paul Taylor

Some of the exuberance may have tamed over the years, but amid an Auckland-driven furore over televising of school first fifteens rugby it will be televised, or live-streamed, to use the modern variant.

But it’s

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today