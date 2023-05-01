The big name across three of the four sessions of the first week of HB Music Month is Dusty Rhodes and the Bluesmobile.

It’s Music Month in Hawke’s Bay with a talented lineup of musicians set to entertain audiences in a hall near you.

HB Music Month orgainser Jamie Macphail says the lineup includes some “old hands, newbies and names you may know but will now see in a new light”.

Week one kicks off with four nights from Maraekakaho to Takapau with musicians including Emma Webb, The Munros, Fraser Mack and Devil’s Elbow and Dusty Rhodes and the Bluesmobile, as well as JR Rochester.

“James Rochester (JR) is best known as the man behind Napier’s infamous Paisley Stage. His secret talent is as a songwriter and guitarist,” Macphail says.

“The music community in Hawke’s Bay sees JR as a devoted, supportive member of the music scene, but he’s also an artist, a highly accomplished songwriter and guitarist. It will be a treat to hear him solo, shining a light on his own songs.”

JR shares billing on the opening night with Jackson Plumpton, an exciting emerging artist who blends folk, indie-rock and pop.

“Loved for the integrity and vibrancy of their live shows, they are considered one of NZ’s great blues bands. They’ve been touring for nearly 30 years. With original members Dusty Rhodes and Tim Walton and drummer Dennis Maunder, this three-piece band will fill the hall with their energy, drive and passion.

“With three great musical acts and the comradery of your local community this will be a night to gather together and celebrate what is wonderful about Hawke’s Bay,” Macphail says.

With the help of Hawke’s Bay councils and the New Zealand Music Commission, HB Music Month is keeping the ticket price down to $25.

Businesses and individuals have been invited to purchase tickets to donate to members of the community who have suffered significant loss. Donated tickets will be distributed by schools or community organisations.

“With our community still in shock and facing a massive recovery operation, it’s the right time to help provide income and an audience to Hawke’s Bay artists. It’s also time to reach new audiences and offer a chance for respite and community building,” Macphail said.





HB Music Month week one lineup:

May 4 | Maraekakaho Hall

Jackson Plumpton, fresh from gaining a degree in music, with songs that blend folk, indie-rock and pop.

James “JR” Rochester is co-owner of the Paisley Stage in Napier, and a devoted and supportive member of HB’s music scene. Sound engineer, guitar repairer and technician and highly accomplished songwriter and guitarist.

Dusty Rhodes and the Bluesmobile have been touring New Zealand for years.





May 5 | Clive Hall

Emma Webb: A young singer-songwriter making her mark on the local scene already with appearances at Outfield festival, Church Road Summer Sessions and at cafes and wineries across the summer.

Campbell Burns: A musical chameleon. His distinctive guitar style can be heard in some of the Bay’s favourite acts (Deep Fried Funk, Arahi, Stretch, Nie and more). He’s an educator, producer and sound therapist.

Dusty Rhodes and the Bluesmobile

May 6 | Elsthorpe Hall

The Cellars: An indie dream folk duo based in Hawke’s Bay, known for their evocative harmonies and vulnerable songwriting. Expect intimacy, advocacy and magic dragons.

The Munros: An eclectic indie pop-rock band fronted by husband-and-wife duo Daniel and Hayley Munro, accompanied by percussionist extraordinaire Rob Franks. Original songs, written and played with heart and grit, these guys have enchanted HB audiences for years now.

Dusty Rhodes and the Bluesmobile.

May 7 | Takapau Hall

Kita Turner-Low: Original songs that are an acoustic mix of folk and punk from the depths of Greenmeadows

Fraser Mack: A musician who does the impossible on the guitar. He’s best known for his unique covers of rock songs that leave the audience wondering where the rest of the band is! His originals range from melodic folk to classic rock and everything in between. After extensively touring Australia and New Zealand, the local Hawke’s Bay bloke is back in town.

Devil’s Elbow has held solid ground as a distinctively Hawke’s Bay band, although they have achieved a significant national following, having toured widely. They have recorded three albums since they formed in 2007 and have toured, featured at many festivals and received significant radio airplay both in NZ and further afield. Their music is rooted in alt-country with a bit of a punk attitude and an occasional garage rock flair.