HB dog and trialist runner-up at NZ champs

Tom Manson winning a national yarding dog title at Mystery Creek in 2004. He was runner-up in the 2021 New Zealand championships straight hunt in Southland with Buck. Photo / File

Tom Manson winning a national yarding dog title at Mystery Creek in 2004. He was runner-up in the 2021 New Zealand championships straight hunt in Southland with Buck. Photo / File

Northern Hawke's Bay sheep dog trialist Tom Manson has finished runner-up in the first of four classes decided at the New Zealand championships in Southland.

The Putere farmer and Mohaka club member, with Buck, one of his three dogs at the South Island and national championships which started on Monday at Greenvale, north of Gore, qualified for Thursday's seven-dog straight hunt runoff by finishing 5th in the South Island trials during the rest of the week.

The title was won by Wanganui centre trialist Jamie Shrubsall, of the Omatane-Kawhatau club, with Stag.

Among the others in the runoff was Dannevirke trialist Tim Stevenson, finishing 4th with Donk.

In the South Island championships' heading dog calls at 4pm on Thursday, Taradale club member Graham Duff, with Jess, was in the top seven in the long head, and Bob Bruce, of Te Aute, with Susan, was still in the running for short head and yard honours.

The three remaining runoffs are expected to be held on Friday.

More than 250 trialists aand almost 500 dogs have been competing in the championships.