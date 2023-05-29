This life-size Lego motorbike is one of many eye-catching builds to check out at the upcoming brick show. Photo / Supplied

After three years of Covid cancellations and one cyclone-related postponement, the Hawke’s Bay Brick Show is finally going ahead.

Wondering what a brick show is? Well, it’s a two-day Lego fan expo open to the public, displaying some of New Zealand’s best and most creative builders as well as plenty of public interactive activities and competitions.

Perfect for a wet or sunny day, Hawke’s Bay is set to host 73 exhibitors from throughout the lower North Island.

HB Brick Show set to wow with hundreds of Lego creations. Photo / Supplied

There are expected to be more than a million Lego bricks making up hundreds of creations for everyone to enjoy.

Not only is there something for everyone, but the brick show is also raising money to make a donation to the Pacific Surf Life Saving Club, assisting it to buy much-needed equipment.

When asked why people should come along to the event, one of the HB Brick Show organisers, Alexandra Cramp, said, “Why wouldn’t you? It’s Lego.”

Check out the Lego Hogwarts castle up close at the HB Brick Show. Photo / Supplied

The event will show a vast range of creations from all levels of builders, there will be Lego sets built and builders showing off their MOCs (my own creations).

Cramp said coming to the show would support the community in general.

HB Brick Show is an annual event hosted by the Wellington Lego User Group, known as Well-Lug. This is a group of Lego fans of all ages from the lower half of the North Island including the Greater Wellington Region, Palmerston North, Hawke’s Bay and the Wairarapa.

Cramp explained the local HB Brick Show is a collaboration of like-minded members from the adult fan of Lego (AFOL) to teenage fans of Lego (TFOL).

A lot of imagination and a few Lego bricks can go a long way. Photo / Supplied

HB Brick Show is aiming to break the Wellington-based club’s record and have more than 10,000 people visit the event over two days.

On the weekend of June 3 and 4, the HB Brick Show will be at Rodney Green Centennial Events Centre, Napier, from 9am to 4pm both days.

Entry is only $5 a person and kids under 3 enter free.

For more information check out the events Facebook page.