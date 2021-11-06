HB aviation history gets off the ground

The propeller from the first plane used as a transport aircraft in Hawke's Bay.

by Brenda Vowden

brenda.vowden@nzme.co.nz

The Hawke's Bay Aviation Heritage Association (HBAHA) might be meeting on a wing and a prayer, but with a vision to preserve the war stories and history of Hawke's Bay aviation top of the agenda, the group is doing more than flying by the seat of its pants.

The association, which operates from the Napier Aero Club, was registered in 2005 as an incorporated society. Founding president Graham Duley says the group started so pilots could tell their stories before it was too late.

"In the early days we focused on capturing the stories of those WWII vets. They didn't say a lot even to their own families. They'd shied away from professionals, so for some it was the first time they had told their stories, and with a group of guys who understood. Some of them got very emotional reliving some of their experiences in the Pacific."

Interviews with lay people with an aviation background or interest, were also recorded at Radio Kidnappers, including that of the late Cyril Whittaker, formally of Aerial Mapping.

"We have many of their log books, photos and other photographic material as well as recordings of their experiences," says HBAHA president Michael Mullins.

With limited resources and a lack of IT knowledge or hardware, the HBAHA is hoping to attract some new blood with the passion and skills needed to make the aviation archives accessible to the public.

"We have lots of ideas, but not enough manpower or ability," says heritage member and president of the Napier Aero Club, Barrie Crabbe.

There is definitely no lack of enthusiasm. Members include former pilots, military aviation veterans and those who were in the topdressing industry and general aviation enthusiasts. The 25-strong group's latest achievement has been overseeing a project in collaboration with Hawke's Bay Airport management to design and install a special historic feature in the new terminal, which is now in place. The installation displays the refurbished propeller from the East Coast Airways' first passenger plane, a twin engine De Havilland Dragon DH84, used for its twice daily service between Napier and Gisborne and later for communication in Fiji during WWII.

"It didn't last well in the tropics. It was disassembled there and all that was left was the propeller," Graham says.

The HB Airport terminal display shows an outline of the airplane as if looking from the front, and has been made out of plywood by Black Dog designer George Williams. The display has a QR code at each end allowing members of the public to access a small video clip of the plane flying over Napier in the 1930s and another is a link to the club's website.

A comprehensive body of work the club also lays claim to is a photographic display which was mounted in the old airport terminal and now resides in the aero club's hangar. Graham says for the past seven years, the group has been "collecting rather than publishing" material.

"We have almost enough stuff for a museum."

The group also played a role in the reinstatement of the Napier War Memorial's original Roll of Honour plaques.

"We compared what we had and supplied a lot of extras which hadn't been included," Graham says.

Other material gathered is a collection of photography by Arnold Wright, who trained as a WWI military pilot in Auckland but didn't serve overseas. In December 1917 he arranged for a flying boat to come to Napier, which was on display in a tent on the Napier beach. It flew from the Napier Port offering joy rides.

A highlight for the club in recent years was a project to find the aero club's original glider. This took Graham on a goose chase, ending at Omaka Aerodrome in Marlborough, where the machine was located. Although this one was mission accomplished, the HBAHA is still progressing with their original objective, with historical material sorted into categories — military, topdressing and general. The latter includes the history of the airport from pre- and post-earthquake, where a tram was relocated after the 1931 upheaval to become the airport's first terminal. The story of Napier's three airports is told through photos.

"We have always wanted to make this available to the public — we have a long way to go."

The HBAHA meets two or three hours each Friday afternoon and every third Sunday. Graham says they are looking for new members with an interest in Hawke's Bay aviation history.

"People with computer or IT knowledge would be especially welcomed."

■ For more information contact Michael on 06 843 4210, mob. 027 843 4010 or email michaelmullins@xtra.co.nz