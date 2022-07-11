Hawks lose heartbreaker at home to Otago

The Monday night loss at Pettigrew Green Arena was Hawke's Bay's fourth in six home games this season. Photo Warren Buckland

By Thomas Airey

The Taylor Hawks suffered their sixth loss of the season in heartbreaking fashion, going down 82-84 to the Otago Nuggets on a last second shot.

The Monday night loss at Pettigrew Green Arena was Hawke's Bay's fourth in six home games this National Basketball League season.

The Hawks started out fast, attacking the defence in transition and getting to the basket often.

Star recruit Jack Salt joined the action three and a half minutes in, getting his first minutes of the campaign off the bench.

The 2.08 metre centre made an instant impact on both ends of the floor, anchoring Hawke's Bay's zone defence and being a huge target for the Hawks guards in the pick and roll.

Salt had to sit after just over two minutes though having picked up two offensive fouls.

Both teams missed good looks at the basket in the first quarter but the Nuggets did hit four of eight three pointers to lead 22-21 going into the second.

Captain Ethan Rusbatch was the most consistent offensive outlet for the Hawks, picking up 13 first half points despite his continuing struggles from three point range (1/8 for the game).

It was a scrappy second quarter for both teams but Hawke's Bay did enough to lead 41-39 at halftime.

They continued their assault on the rim in the third quarter with Hyrum Harris scoring six of his 17 points for the game on layups.

A stepback three pointer from Derone Raukawa put the Hawks up by three points with five and a half minutes left in the third period.

They tried to kick clear but couldn't with the Nuggets closing gap to 62-60 heading into the fourth quarter.

Hawke's Bay did jump out at the start of the final term with suffocating defence fueling a seven point lead.

Otago hung tough though and tied the game at 75 with just over three minutes remaining.

It was a grandstand finish with Tajuan Agee (21 points, 14 rebounds) making two straight baskets including an and-one layup to put the Hawks up by three.

Todd Withers responded for the Nuggets, making a contested three pointer over Hyrum Harris then blocking him at the other end with a minute left.

The game's leading scorer Trey Boyd (30 points) hit two free throws to give the Nuggets a two point lead.

Jack Salt matched him at the other end, leaving the Nuggets 7.6 seconds to steal the win.

Boyd missed a mid-range jump shot but Josh Aitcheson was on hand to tap home the rebound as time expired.

It was a disappointing way to lose for the Hawks, who were coming off a 12 day break between games against an opponent who had played the previous night.

Hawke's Bay's next game is on Thursday night in Wellington against the Saints, before they play the Franklin Bulls in Pukekohe on Saturday.

Their next home game is against Wellington on July 21.