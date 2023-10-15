Sio Seumanutafa scores a try for Omahu as they beat Bridge Pā in the Hawke's Bay Rugby League club final on Saturday. Photo / Paul Taylor
Yes, there was a general election. But there were plenty of other big events on in Hawke’s Bay as punters revelled in the victories of their teams, or their horses.
At the Hastings Racecourse on Saturday, a lively crowd of 7000 descended to enjoy a day of thrilling thoroughbred racing, hospitality and a line-up of entertainment that included rapper, DJ and producer P-Money at the Livamol Classic Raceday.
The day, part of The Grand Tour Racing Festival, was the finale of the Colliers Hawke’s Bay Spring Racing Carnival. The feature race of the day, the Livamol Classic, was won by Ladies Man, ridden by Ryan Elliot.