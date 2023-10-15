Sio Seumanutafa scores a try for Omahu as they beat Bridge Pā in the Hawke's Bay Rugby League club final on Saturday. Photo / Paul Taylor

Yes, there was a general election. But there were plenty of other big events on in Hawke’s Bay as punters revelled in the victories of their teams, or their horses.

At the Hastings Racecourse on Saturday, a lively crowd of 7000 descended to enjoy a day of thrilling thoroughbred racing, hospitality and a line-up of entertainment that included rapper, DJ and producer P-Money at the Livamol Classic Raceday.

The day, part of The Grand Tour Racing Festival, was the finale of the Colliers Hawke’s Bay Spring Racing Carnival. The feature race of the day, the Livamol Classic, was won by Ladies Man, ridden by Ryan Elliot.

Navigator, ridden by Ryan Elliot, out in front in race six of the Livamol Raceday in Hastings. Photo / Warren Buckland

Rachel Cox models some headwear in the Fashion in the Field event at the Spring Racing Carnival in Hastings. Photo / Warren Buckland

Janelle Burnside struts her stuff at Hastings Racecourse. Photo / Warren Buckland

Martin Reisima of Masterton celebrating his stag do in style in Hastings. Photo / Warren Buckland

All Blacks fan Taylor Hiko celebrates and commiserates with Irish fans Katie Scales (left) Chris Morton and Kate Walker outside Rosie O'Grady's Irish pub in Hastings on Sunday. Photo / Paul Taylor