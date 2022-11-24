Hawke’s Bay’s rain will go away... only to come back another day

A grey cloud hangs over Napier. The rain will take a brief break before returning across the region on Sunday. Photo / Paul Taylor

A grey cloud hangs over Napier. The rain will take a brief break before returning across the region on Sunday. Photo / Paul Taylor

The temperature may remain mild, but the weekend will not bring an end to the rain that has drenched Hawke’s Bay for a large part of spring.

Meteorologist Andrew James said Friday and Saturday will bring some reprieve before Sunday hits with a system from the north which could carry some heavy showers across the region.

He said both Friday and Saturday would be mostly fine with possible showers in the afternoon.

“Sunday is looking like the rain really starts to get going, but there is still some uncertainty with the exact path of this system,” James said.

He said MetService’s severe weather outlook indicated there was minimal risk of any weather approaching warning criteria in Hawke’s Bay this weekend.

“Not a big event, but certainly a wet end to the weekend for the Bay.”

He said temperatures were about average for this time of year and Napier could expect about 23C on Friday and 25C on Saturday.

Hastings was expected to reach 21C on Friday and 24C on Saturday.

Napier and Hastings would remain about 23C and 22C on Sunday when the rain hits.

Wairoa will be 21C on Friday, 23C on Saturday, and 22C on Sunday.

“The system is coming down from the north so it is bringing some warm air with it.”

He said there decent long and fine breaks were expected in the morning and possibly the evening for anyone planning for the weekend.

“There are definitely chances for people to get out and get any outdoor jobs done at the start of the weekend.”