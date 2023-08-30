Hawke’s Bay’s news in brief: Napier’s latest Lotto millionaire

A $1 million winning Lotto ticket was sold at Napier City Pak N Save.

A local Lotto millionaire

One lucky Lotto player from Napier is now a millionaire after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division in Wednesday night’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Napier City Pak N Save. While Lotto First Division was snapped up, Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Saturday night when the jackpot will be $10 million.

Anyone who bought their ticket from Napier City Pak N Save or on MyLotto is advised to check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

Taekwondo success

Coach and ITF Hawke’s Bay president Ben Evans recently returned to Hawke’s Bay with two bronze medals after competing at the ITF World Championships in Kazakhstan. Representing New Zealand, he was one of 2000 competitors from 78 countries. Evans won Bronze in 5 Dan Patterns and Power Breaking. During the event, Evans was also graded and passed his 6 Dan certification. He said North Korea won 65 gold medals at the tournament.

No investigation into Aquatic Centre

Worksafe will not be opening an investigation after chlorine “air quality” issues in the Hawke’s Bay Regional Aquatic Centre plagued the national short-course championships earlier in the month.

Some competitors needed medical attention during the August 8-12 championships, with some attendees reporting burning eyes and skin, nose and throat irritation, and an apology was issued by Swimming New Zealand through its website.

A WorkSafe New Zealand spokesperson said that Hawke’s Bay Regional Aquatic Centre had conducted a comprehensive investigation into the incident and had proposed fixes to their satisfaction.

A statement from facilities management earlier said a sensor that measures air quality within an air conditioning unit had failed, meaning airflow into the hall was not adequate for the number of people present. Technical experts recommended installing a second air probe as a backup and suggested several other measures in the statement.

Unison recognised

Unison and Transpower received the Network Initiative of the Year award at the Energy Excellence Awards on Wednesday night, which recognised the innovative and collaborative efforts taken to restore power in Hawke’s Bay following Cyclone Gabrielle.

Unison Group Chief Executive Jaun Park said restoring power as quickly and safely as possible was its key priority after the cyclone, which often meant going beyond traditional approaches to do so.

“Each step of the way our teams put our communities at the heart of every decision and worked relentlessly to get the job done, for this I am immensely proud.”

As they plan permanent repairs in the Hawke’s Bay region, Unison and Transpower said they were developing strategies for building more resilient assets. With three substations needing replacement following Cyclone Gabrielle, Unison is developing a replacement plan.



