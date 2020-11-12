Hawke's Bay's Mel Lewis invents Ultrella after customer feedback

Mel Lewis has launched a new natural deodorant called Ultrella.

Linda Hall

For Mel Lewis listening to her customers' feedback is so important.

In fact it was the mountain of feedback that led to the launch of Ultrella, a natural deodorant that is simple to use and works.

In 2018 Mel launched Kiriwai, a range of natural deodorants.

However, feedback from her customers was immediate. "While they wanted to use a natural deodorant the comments were that it needed to be easier to use. I wanted to give people what they wanted so went to work on another formula," Mel said.

The result is Ultrella which is an easy to use thickish liquid, packaged in bright and colourful pouches. All you need to do is put a couple of drops on your fingers and rub it into your armpit. It's so simple and efficient.

Many other natural deodorants including Mel's previous ones, are solid and need to be warmed in the hand before use.

"I think, while they worked, people just wanted something they could grab and use straight away."

Mel applied for and received a Callaghan Innovation grant. "I used the money to create the best deodorant I possibly could. There certainly were ups and downs along the way but I have learned not to worry about the small things.

"I knew there had to be a better way, so my aim was to make it easy to use, using quirky ingredients."

Ultrella is a natural deodorant which is simple to use and efficient.

The Ultrella range also has natural deodorant spray, which smells beautiful and clay-based masks for your underarms.

"A lot of people try natural deodorants but because they have been using antiperspirant for years, as soon as they stop they sweat a lot. The clay-based masks help draw out the toxins and make the change from antiperspirant to natural deodorant a whole lot easier.

"It's easy. They work the same way as a face mask. Put it on 10 minutes before your shower, then wash off."

The first lot of these masks sold out.



Mel's passion to find a natural deodorant that worked came from her own frustration and embarrassment.

"I have really sensitive skin and wanted to use something that was natural, however nothing I tried worked so that led me to where I am today."

When it came to a name Mel, wanted something that was easy to say. "For instance, Burger King is easy to say and remember. I was thinking about Ella which is Spanish for she and then tried to think of something that rhymed with it. Ultrella popped into my head and I thought it was perfect.

"This journey has been the best experience and I would encourage anyone that has an idea to pursue their dreams. It's so cool that I can have a left-field idea in Hawke's Bay and bring it to fruition."

And the feedback from Ultrella customers - "awesome".

Ultrella is available at local pharmacies.