Hawke's Bay's 'heritage landscape' heroes revealed

Coles Joinery Factory, in Ongaonga, is one of the finalists for the heritage awards. Photo / Jackie Lowry

The projects and people nominated for the eight categories at the Hawke's Bay Heritage Awards have been announced.

Organisers say the "significant new regional showcase" is designed to recognise and celebrate those whose talents and energies preserve Hawke's Bay's heritage landscape.

"The people who called Te Matau a Māui/Hawke's Bay home in the past have left their mark on the place we all call home today through their sites of significance, the places they built, the artefacts they left behind and the stories they told," said Jeremy Smith, heritage manager for the Art Deco Trust and one of the organisers of the event.

"Their legacies gift us today our sense of place, our sense of belonging and our sense of identity. They tell the stories of our past and our progress as a region.

"The Hawke's Bay Heritage Awards are the opportunity to recognise the hugely talented people and organisations throughout Hawke's Bay who preserve and conserve this vital heritage for all of us to enjoy and experience."

The winners in each category, and the 2022 Supreme Award winner, will be announced at a gala event at the newly restored Assembly Hall, in the Municipal Building complex, Hastings on Wednesday, 9 November.

Categories and shortlist nominees:

Domestic Building, Saved and Restored:

Glenlyon, Lincoln Road, Napier

Hawthorne House, Railway Road South, Hastings

Paradise Cottage, Paradise Road, Napier

Te Mata House, Havelock North

Whare Ra, Havelock North



Public Realm – Saved and Restored:

114 Hastings Street, Napier

Coles Joinery Factory, Ongaonga

Municipal Buildings, Hastings

Napier Hill Cemetery – Napier City Council gardens team

New Zealand Remembrance Army, Hawke's Bay branch

Park Island Cemetery War Graves Restoration project, Napier

The County Hotel, Napier

Tribune Precinct Restoration, Hastings

Art Deco Era Saved and Restored:

Antique Centre (former Ross and Glendinning Building), Tennyson Street, Napier

Daily Telegraph Building, Tennyson Street, Napier

Kelly McNeil Building, Queens Street East, Hastings

Las Palmas Building, King Street, North, Hastings



Māori Realm:

Ngā Ara Tipuna

Te Tū Marae ki Te Matau a Māui Project



Future Heritage:

Tribune Precinct, Queens Street East, Hastings

Heritage Hero:

Central Hawke's Bay Museum

Corrine Bowey - Encore Dancers – Born To Move Dance Studio

Denise Gore

Hawke's Bay Vintage Car Club

Michael Fowler

Pat Benson

The Deco Bus Tour

The volunteers at Hawke's Bay Knowledge Bank



Heritage Tourism Award:

Coles Joinery Factory, Ongaonga

Tribune Precinct, Hastings



Seismic Strengthening:

Kelly McNeil Building, Hastings

Toitoi, Hawke's Bay Opera House – our cultural heart, Hastings

Tribune Precinct, Hastings