Hawke's Bay's 'heritage landscape' heroes revealed

The projects and people nominated for the eight categories at the Hawke's Bay Heritage Awards have been announced.
Organisers say the "significant new regional showcase" is designed to recognise and celebrate those whose talents and energies preserve Hawke's Bay's heritage landscape.
"The people who called Te Matau a Māui/Hawke's Bay home in the past have left their mark on the place we all call home today through their sites of significance, the places they built, the artefacts they left behind and the stories they told," said Jeremy Smith, heritage manager for the Art Deco Trust and one of the organisers of the event.
"Their legacies gift us today our sense of place, our sense of belonging and our sense of identity. They tell the stories of our past and our progress as a region.
"The Hawke's Bay Heritage Awards are the opportunity to recognise the hugely talented people and organisations throughout Hawke's Bay who preserve and conserve this vital heritage for all of us to enjoy and experience."
The winners in each category, and the 2022 Supreme Award winner, will be announced at a gala event at the newly restored Assembly Hall, in the Municipal Building complex, Hastings on Wednesday, 9 November.
Tickets are now on sale at eventfinda.co.nz/2022/hawkes-bay-heritage-awards/hastings.
Categories and shortlist nominees:
Domestic Building, Saved and Restored:
Glenlyon, Lincoln Road, Napier
Hawthorne House, Railway Road South, Hastings
Paradise Cottage, Paradise Road, Napier
Te Mata House, Havelock North
Whare Ra, Havelock North
Public Realm – Saved and Restored:
114 Hastings Street, Napier
Coles Joinery Factory, Ongaonga
Municipal Buildings, Hastings
Napier Hill Cemetery – Napier City Council gardens team
New Zealand Remembrance Army, Hawke's Bay branch
Park Island Cemetery War Graves Restoration project, Napier
The County Hotel, Napier
Tribune Precinct Restoration, Hastings
Art Deco Era Saved and Restored:
Antique Centre (former Ross and Glendinning Building), Tennyson Street, Napier
Daily Telegraph Building, Tennyson Street, Napier
Kelly McNeil Building, Queens Street East, Hastings
Las Palmas Building, King Street, North, Hastings
Māori Realm:
Ngā Ara Tipuna
Te Tū Marae ki Te Matau a Māui Project
Future Heritage:
Tribune Precinct, Queens Street East, Hastings
Heritage Hero:
Central Hawke's Bay Museum
Corrine Bowey - Encore Dancers – Born To Move Dance Studio
Denise Gore
Hawke's Bay Vintage Car Club
Michael Fowler
Pat Benson
The Deco Bus Tour
The volunteers at Hawke's Bay Knowledge Bank
Heritage Tourism Award:
Coles Joinery Factory, Ongaonga
Tribune Precinct, Hastings
Seismic Strengthening:
Kelly McNeil Building, Hastings
Toitoi, Hawke's Bay Opera House – our cultural heart, Hastings
Tribune Precinct, Hastings