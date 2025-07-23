Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Hawke’s Bay’s Grieve Diamond Jewellers donate $52,000 ring to boost Cranford Hospice fundraiser

Hawkes Bay Today
2 mins to read

Grieve Diamond Jewellers has put forward the platinum diamond ring, independently valued at $52,350, to be auctioned at the Rotary Cocktail Party.

Grieve Diamond Jewellers has put forward the platinum diamond ring, independently valued at $52,350, to be auctioned at the Rotary Cocktail Party.

A ring valued at over $52,000 is set to be auctioned in Hastings on Friday evening, with all proceeds going towards a very worthy Hawke’s Bay cause.

The most expensive ring ever donated to the Karamū Rotary Cocktail Party will headline Friday night’s charity auction at Toitoi Hawke’s Bay Arts

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save