Grieve Diamond Jewellers has put forward the platinum diamond ring, independently valued at $52,350, to be auctioned at the Rotary Cocktail Party.

Grieve Diamond Jewellers has put forward the platinum diamond ring, independently valued at $52,350, to be auctioned at the Rotary Cocktail Party.

A ring valued at over $52,000 is set to be auctioned in Hastings on Friday evening, with all proceeds going towards a very worthy Hawke’s Bay cause.

The most expensive ring ever donated to the Karamū Rotary Cocktail Party will headline Friday night’s charity auction at Toitoi Hawke’s Bay Arts & Events Centre, with all proceeds from the auction going towards the building of a new facility for Cranford Hospice.

More than 350 guests are expected to attend the 33rd edition of the cocktail party, which will feature 15 live and 37 silent auctions, plus a special appearance by Hilary Barry.

Since 2022, the Cocktail Party has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for Cranford’s capital build campaign, with organisers hopeful that this year’s event will push the cumulative total over $600,000.

To boost that hope, Grieve Diamond Jewellers has put forward a platinum diamond ring, independently valued at $52,350, to be auctioned at the event, three times the value of any jewellery previously donated to the auction.