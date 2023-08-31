Hawke's Bay's spell of good weather is likely to wrap up on Sunday as rain hits the region. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawke's Bay's spell of good weather is likely to wrap up on Sunday as rain hits the region. Photo / Warren Buckland

Promises of a sunny spring start have been whisked away from Hawke’s Bay, with three days of rain likely to descend on the region come Sunday.

While MetService meteorologist Dom Barry said there was still a “little bit of uncertainty” on modelling for next week, there would probably be showers and some rain.

“As far as rain is concerned, it’s looking like there will be some rain in one form or another in the area.”

He said there was a possibility of some heavy showers but it was too early to tell the full extent of what was to come and what the rainfall levels would be.

“We currently have a low-pressure system coming down from the north. It’s expected to extend quite a wide rain band across the upper North Island.

“We’re starting to see little bits of it now in the satellite imagery, but it has been delayed a little bit from previous model runs.”

Barry said whether this would have an impact on Hawke’s Bay remained to be seen.

Despite the emergence of rain, a welcome reprieve will probably come in the form of increased temperatures as winter starts to loosen its grip.

“Sunday and Monday it looks to be a little warmer than what it has been over the last couple of days. [Temperatures in] the mid-teens is what we are expecting for the likes of Napier, Wairoa and Hastings.

“Overnight, we are still expecting temperatures to stay in double digits.”

Barry said forecasters hoped the system would clear up by the middle of next week.

“We do have quite the stubborn ridge of high pressure out to the east of us which is going to slow these systems down. It will remain to be seen as to how long it will stick around for.”

He said because the ridge was so stubborn, it could push the bad weather further west, meaning Hawke’s Bay would be in the clear.

“If it gives out closer to the time, it could mean the system moves further over. Looking into next week is a bit of a crystal-ball gaze at the moment.”

Barry advised people to continue checking the MetService website for further forecast updates.