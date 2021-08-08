Hawke's Bay's frantic 48 hours: Five crashes, eight vehicles, no serious injuries

Emergency services have attended at least five crashes, involving at least eight vehicles, in Hawke's Bay since Friday afternoon. Photo / File

Emergency services have attended at least five crashes, involving at least eight vehicles, in Hawke's Bay since Friday afternoon, but no serious injuries were reported.

At 5.50pm on Friday three vehicles collided at the intersection of Marine Parade and State Highway 51 (Ellison St), Napier.

A car rolled on SH5 east of Tarawera early on Saturday. Emergency services were called at 1.51am to what a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said was one of the most remote sections of the highway,

It was between Pohokura and Tataraakina rds, about 64km from the intersection of SH5 and SH2 north of Bay View, and it was almost an hour later that the first appliance was reported to have arrived.

No injuries or blockage of the highway were reported.

A two-vehicle crash in Meeanee Rd, Taradale, a short while before 9am on Saturday was much closer to emergency service help, just a short distance from the Taradale Fire Station, from which volunteers fire officers were soon on the scene. No injuries were reported.

Another car overturned at the intersection of St Georges and Te Aute rds near Havelock North on Saturday afternoon. The call was received at 3.18pm and all occupants were out of the vehicle when emergency services arrived.

Police were reported to be investigating an incident in which a car hit a roadside barrier and "came to a stop at a pole" in Racecourse Rd, Waipukurau, about 11.40pm on Saturday.

"No one was located with the vehicle," police said.

Meanwhile, the Lowe Corporation Hawke's Bay Rescue Helicopter Service landed a helicopter at Anderson Park, Greenmeadows, on Saturday night. A Fire and Emergency NZ crew established a landing site for what was to assist the St John Ambulance Service in a medical call.