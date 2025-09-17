To manage the reserve and hapū interests in the lake, these two boards appointed the Whatumā Management Group, which later adopted the name Te Rongo o Whatumā.

Project consultant Craig Ireson said their vision was to restore the lake’s mauri or lifeforce.

“It was kind of forgotten... it was probably taken for granted, and that’s why it is in a slightly degraded state.”

The group has resource consents and concept plans to build a 600 metre to 700m boardwalk and a cultural education centre.

Concept plans by Te Rongo o Whatumā for Central Hawke's Bay Lake Whatumā restoration and regeneration project include a boardwalk and education space.

The next phase, Ireson said, was to create a detailed design that would allow them to estimate costs and seek funding, with hopes to start the build in 2026.

“We talk about how you can’t really see the lake and touch and feel the lake because it has been cut off, but this is the opportunity to work through and open back access.”

Ireson said the education centre was designed in the shape of an amphitheatre to accommodate a school classroom size of about 30 people.

“Where the gap is will step down into the lake edge so you can do water quality testing, so it is a place for education.”

The boardwalk plans included information panels about species and the cultural history of the lake, and bird hides to observe wildlife and birdlife.

Te Rongo o Whatumā, pou whakahaere, Arapera Paewai said the decision to take action was due to the state of the lake, and the desire to create a healthy space for tuna (eels), freshwater mussels and other wildlife.

Whatumā Management Group has been working since 2018 to restore and regenerate the health and 100ha of wetland at Lake Whatumā in Central Hawke's Bay.

“It hasn’t been overlooked; it just hasn’t been a priority,” she said.

As part of the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council State of the Environment Report for 2022 to 2024, the water quality of Lake Whatumā was calculated using four measurements.

This included total nitrogen, total phosphorus, water clarity and chlorophyll.

Whatumā was rated ‘very poor’ with a score of 6.9 out of eight - with eight being the worst possible score.

Paewai said over the past 18 months, monitoring alongside Massey University had discovered high sediment and phosphorus levels.

She said there was no quick fix and many solutions needed to be implemented over time.

A nursery had been built on the eastern side of the reserve to grow plants for the wetland, and an extensive trap network had been operating for five years.

There had also been well attended community planting days.

“We have had to chip away at it in different ways, like putting our own nursery in here so that divides the cost that it would be if we had to buy the plants in.”

Paewai said, along with riparian planting, weed control would be carried out to allow natural repo (wetland) to grow.

She said this would bring back natural invertebrates to clean water and provide a food source for other fish species that would filter the lake.

The group also wanted to plant for shade to help with temperature control to prevent algae breakouts while also creating habitat for the Australasian bittern/matuku-hūrepo.

“Reconnection with the lake is actually what’s going to heal it as well,” Paewai said.

A series of free workshops will be held by author, inventor and science communicator Steve Mushin on the rewilding of Lake Whatumā in October.

CHB council chief executive Doug Tate said the trust was awarded $3126 in February 2025 to support the two-day workshops through the council’s Creative Communities Scheme.

“Lake Whatumā is an environmental and cultural taonga in Tamatea – Central Hawke’s Bay. It’s great to be able to support this work with Creative NZ funding."

Upcoming Whātuma events:

Whānau Adventure Day - October 3, 10am – 1pm open to all ages (registration required).

Community Design Jam- October 3, 5pm – 7pm (registration required).

Rangatahi Design Jam - October 4, 10am – 1pm open to students in Year 1 to 13 (registration required).

Michaela Gower joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2023 and is based out of the Hastings newsroom. She covers Dannevirke and Hawke’s Bay news and loves sharing stories about farming and rural communities.