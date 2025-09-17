The next phase, Ireson said, was to create a detailed design that would allow them to estimate costs and seek funding, with hopes to start the build in 2026.
“We talk about how you can’t really see the lake and touch and feel the lake because it has been cut off, but this is the opportunity to work through and open back access.”
Ireson said the education centre was designed in the shape of an amphitheatre to accommodate a school classroom size of about 30 people.
“Where the gap is will step down into the lake edge so you can do water quality testing, so it is a place for education.”
The boardwalk plans included information panels about species and the cultural history of the lake, and bird hides to observe wildlife and birdlife.
Te Rongo o Whatumā, pou whakahaere, Arapera Paewai said the decision to take action was due to the state of the lake, and the desire to create a healthy space for tuna (eels), freshwater mussels and other wildlife.
“It hasn’t been overlooked; it just hasn’t been a priority,” she said.
As part of the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council State of the Environment Report for 2022 to 2024, the water quality of Lake Whatumā was calculated using four measurements.