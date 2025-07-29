“We don’t want to run the risk of damaging the brand by not meeting our loyal F.A.W.C!ers’ and sponsors’ expectations,” he said.
“Hawke’s Bay’s reputation as New Zealand’s Food and Wine Country remains strong, bolstered by its global status as a Great Wine Capital. This recognition continues to attract discerning domestic and international visitors and is an accolade we will continue to build on.”
Saxton said Hawke’s Bay Tourism will continue to champion the region’s hospitality industry and promote it domestically and worldwide and he remains optimistic about the future.
“We look forward to welcoming F.A.W.C! back when the time is right, delivering the premium experiences our community and visitors have come to expect,” he said.
Clearview Estate Winery co-founder Tim Turvey has run many F.A.W.C! events at his vineyard restaurant.
He was surprised by the announcement of the festival’s pause and said he will miss holding festival events at his restaurant.
“I like the creativity of it and it makes us think outside the square and it attracts people to Hawke’s Bay from around the country and overseas,” Turvey said.
“It’s been well supported, and generally all the events have been sold out.
“It has worked for us and I’ll miss it.”
Back in 2017, Kiwi celebrity chef and then F.A.W.C! ambassador Ray McVinniesaid the event was world-class.