Hawke’s Bay’s creative talent on show at annual exhibition

Art lovers across the region are in for a treat as Arts Inc. Heretaunga and Creative Arts Napier open the doors to the annual Hawke’s Bay Art Guide Showcase Exhibition at the Hastings Community Arts Centre.

Co-ordinator Sonia Chrystall says the past two years have included tremendous growth and support for the Art Guide and Trail, and the annual exhibition is an opportunity for locals to enjoy it all in one place

“It is jam-packed with variety and creative talent, featuring works by almost 70 local artists,” Chrystall said.

Arts Inc. Heretaunga general manager Jade Baker says the exhibition includes established artists and exciting new talent.

“We just know you’re going to love this exhibition. Group exhibitions are a fantastic opportunity to immerse yourself in a variety of creativity and discover something new - there will be painting, sculpture, pottery, metalwork, pounamu carving and more to enjoy,” Baker said.

The exhibition also launches the latest Hawke’s Bay Art Guide with a new layout and sections for galleries, public art, classes, retailers and artists. Careful thought has gone into ensuring the guide is user-friendly for locals and visitors.

“The guide is the perfect publication to keep in your home and use year-round,” Chrystall said.

“I’ve heard of families and friends using it once a month to plan a creative day out enjoying galleries, public art and artists.

“Use the guide to find an art group or teacher near you. From tertiary-level courses at Te Wānanga o Aotearoa and EIT to small classes and casual groups, more people want to learn something new, connect with their community, meet new people and find creative outlets that give a deeper sense of purpose.

“And of course, there’s the Art Trail. Bigger and better than ever and held over two weekends, November 2-3 and 9-10, the Showcase Exhibition gives you a little taste of the trail to come.”

You can pick up your copy of the 2024 Hawke’s Bay Art Guide from the Hastings Community Arts Centre, Creative Arts Napier, i-Sites, the Hawke’s Bay Airport, galleries and businesses, or visit https://www.hawkesbayartguide.co.nz/ to view the guide.

The Details

What: Hawke’s Bay Art Guide Showcase Exhibition

When: On until June 8

Where: Hastings Community Arts Centre, 106 Russell St, Hastings