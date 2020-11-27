Hawke's Bay's Christmas Cheer Appeal keeps giving

Christmas Cheer Appeal volunteer and former Napier City Council staff member Anne Cardno (left) and council appeal co-ordinator Belinda McLeod get the message out around town. Photo / Warren Buckland

A hellish year is about to get a whole lot better for hundreds of families in Hawke's Bay through the annual Christmas Cheer Appeal, which officially starts today.

Started in Napier as a newspaper community project about 40 years ago, the appeal now involves Hawke's Bay Today, councils and agencies, and is co-ordinated by Hellene Overend in Napier and Jo Reyngoud in Hastings.

More than an estimated 1000 households, recommended by welfare and support agencies, will receive help for their families who might otherwise go without at Christmas.

It is yet to be seen whether the need has increased because of the coronavirus crisis, and the November 9 Napier flood, which forced hundred from their homes. Many are likely to be still in temporary accommodation through the festive season.

Napier mayor Kirsten Wise said: "It's been a tough few weeks for our community so the Xmas Cheer Appeal is more important than ever this year. The appeal has been running for over 40 years now and it's a great way to give back and bring a Christmas smile to some hard-pressed Napier families."

The appeal has a big focus on gifts and food. Organisers say it's better to leave them unwrapped, so that they can be better sorted and parcelled close to Christmas.

Drop-off points in Napier are Hawke's Bay Today (105 Dickens St), Napier City Council Customer Service Centre (215 Hastings St), Napier Library (1 Tennyson St), Taradale Library (24 White St), Mitre 10 MEGA (180 Prebensen Drive), Westpac Taradale (277 Gloucester St) and Alexander Construction (5 Ossian St).

The Hastings drop-off points are Hawke's Bay Today (301 Heretaunga St East), Hastings Public Library (201 Eastbourne St East), Havelock North Library (30 Te Mata Rd) and Flaxmere Library (Swansea Rd).

Cash donations can be made only at the Hawke's Bay Today offices and at the Napier council's service centre, or online by following instructions on the Napier City Council website at https://www.napier.govt.nz/napier/grants/christmas-cheer/

For years, businesses have created their own ways of contributing, and several events are expected to take place during the appeal, including Napier's street appeal next Friday, and the twin-cities Christmas Parade in Napier two days later (December 6).

Already some donations have been received, including a bag of newly bought items delivered anonymously by a woman to the Napier office of Hawke's Bay Today – direct from Farmers about 300m away.