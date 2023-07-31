Hawke’s Bay’s champion karate kid takes her inspiring message to the world

Karate kid Aliah Catacutan (right) with dad Bryan, who encouraged her to get into karate to help with self-defence. Photo / Paul Taylor

Three years ago, Aliah Catacutan never imagined she’d be taking on some of the best karate fighters from around the globe.

Fast-forward to today, she’s Hawke’s Bay’s own karate kid, sharing a message of hope and determination as she catapults to international success.

Just like in the famous ‘80s movie, the inspiring 15-year-old started the sport out of necessity, encouraged by her father Bryan to learn self-defence after she faced bullying following their move to Napier.

“My family are migrants from the Philippines. When we moved to Napier from Franz Josef in the South Island, everything changed,” Aliah said.

“I lost my friends and my confidence to socialise. Moving to a bigger place and a bigger school made me feel like I didn’t fit in, especially because I was quiet and shy by nature.”

Two big incidents involving physical violence made Bryan realise Aliah needed to learn to defend herself.

Coming from the Philippines, he also had to learn how to protect himself as a child in dangerous situations, so he knew he could try to help his daughter.

“After [the bullying], I tried to encourage her,” he told Hawke’s Bay Today.

“At first, she didn’t like it. I kept trying to do my best for her protection by teaching her self-defence.”

After a few weeks of training with her dad and through a programme at school, Aliah became a permanent member of a local karate class in Meeanee overseen by sensei Virgil Troy.

Despite initial hesitation, Aliah was soon hooked.

“I’m just so glad that my dad didn’t give up encouraging and supporting me to pursue the training,” she said.

Aliah's karate class at the Meeanee Memorial Hall is full of inspirational young champions. Photo / Paul Taylor

She said her dad, mum and cousins were all big inspirational figures in her life.

“My parents help me with transportation in every training and competition. My dad is always supportive in sparring and training at home.

“My parents put aside a budget for my training expenses, even if we are just living within our means, to ensure that I’m equipped with karate skills.”

Aliah’s perseverance, hard work and determination paid off, as she racked up medals across the country in open competitions for her division.

She recently won her first international gold medal at the Australian Shinkyokushinkai National Championship Tournament in Australia, a feat her classmates and sensei couldn’t be more proud of.

“From Aliah’s perspective, it was an opportunity for her to come back from what was quite a traumatic experience of being bullied and build her confidence up,” Troy said.

“She makes it looks so easy because she’s so dedicated to what she does.”

Dedication would be an understatement. Aliah trains most days after school and with her dad.

“For the last six months, she has been training five nights a week and has just absolutely applied herself,” Troy said.

Troy highlighted that not only was karate a great way to meet people and engage with a community, but it was also a fantastic way to build self-esteem and confidence.

“It has the ability, through perseverance and time, to actually improve someone’s confidence, self-esteem and bring about positive change in their life.

“As long as you stick with it, you will get that out of it in the end.”

Next year, Aliah will face her biggest competition yet, as she goes up against 3000 of the world’s best competitors at the World Karate Championships in Japan.

“It’s the best from all over the world,” Troy said.

“That’s really the pinnacle.”

Aliah has an important message for those who may be facing challenges of their own.

“If you do get bullied, don’t be afraid to tell someone and don’t keep it to yourself.”

Mitchell Hageman joined Hawke’s Bay Today in late January. From his Napier base, he writes regularly on social issues, arts and culture and the community. He has a particular love for stories about ordinary people doing extraordinary things.