Women from around the country gathered in Hastings to compete in the Harcourts Hawke’s Bay Women’s Triathlon on Saturday in nearly 30C temperatures.
The annual event, held at Mitre 10 Regional Sports for the first time, saw many debut triathletes, according to Triathlon Hawke’s Bay general manager JeremyRimene, despite the 29C heat in Hastings on Saturday.
“We had plenty of drink stations out on the course,” he said.
“But there was a good cross-section of people from out of town coming to spend the weekend in Hawke’s Bay.
“A lot of them were doing it with their mates and there was just a really nice vibe going on around the whole event itself.”
Rimene said 291 women of all ages entered individually or as part of a team to swim, bike, run, walk, aqua jog, or aqua bike their way to the finish line, including teams of mothers and daughters, and entries from emergency services.
A technical glitch with a timing machine has delayed the announcement of winners - results will soon be published on the competition’s website and social media.
Rimene also recommended any women keen to give a triathlon a go, to sign up for 2026.