Competitors of all ages at the Harcourts Hawke’s Bay Women’s Triathlon on Saturday. Photo / Vanessa Campbell

Women from around the country gathered in Hastings to compete in the Harcourts Hawke’s Bay Women’s Triathlon on Saturday in nearly 30C temperatures.

The annual event, held at Mitre 10 Regional Sports for the first time, saw many debut triathletes, according to Triathlon Hawke’s Bay general manager Jeremy Rimene, despite the 29C heat in Hastings on Saturday.

“We had plenty of drink stations out on the course,” he said.

“But there was a good cross-section of people from out of town coming to spend the weekend in Hawke’s Bay.

“A lot of them were doing it with their mates and there was just a really nice vibe going on around the whole event itself.”