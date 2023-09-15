Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Hawke’s Bay woman who lost both legs fights to highlight doctor’s error

James Pocock
By
8 mins to read
Ruth Johnston, from rural Hawke's Bay, lost both her legs shortly after experiencing complications with a treatment for her varicose veins. Photo / Paul Taylor

Ruth Johnston, from rural Hawke's Bay, lost both her legs shortly after experiencing complications with a treatment for her varicose veins. Photo / Paul Taylor

Ruth Johnston has learned to crawl outside when she wants to work on her garden at her rural Hawke’s Bay property.

One small victory at a time, she’s fighting back from losing both of her

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today