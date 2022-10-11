Greg Miller is now planning to make the fundraiser an annual event. Photo / Eva Bradley

Greg Miller is now planning to make the fundraiser an annual event. Photo / Eva Bradley

A Hawke's Bay chef who set himself a goal of raising $100,000 to help with mental health counselling has not just achieved it, he's blown it out of the water.

Valley D'Vine restaurant owner Greg Miller held a charity auction at Linden Estate on Friday night to support Mike King's I Am Hope and Gumboot Foundation charities.

Miller wasn't sure what to expect until 400 people turned up, bidding over $65,000 on auction items, and raising a grand total for the night of between $170,000 and $180,000.

King, who spoke on the night, will use the money towards helping young people access counselling services.

Mike King poses for a selfie with punters during the successful fundraising event. Photo / Eva Bradley

Miller said he'd been trying to do the event since the beginning of the pandemic and the response had "blown me away".

"It's been something that has been close to my heart for a long time and to achieve that was a really special night, one of the biggest things I've ever been involved in."

There were too many people to thank, most of whom had given up their time voluntarily to make the event run smoothly, as well as the sponsors who had donated incredible things.

Miller said late sponsor Bartercard had even put out a national call for donations associated with the event, which then raised an astonishing $65,000 by itself.

He said the success of the event meant he was now planning to make it an annual fundraiser.