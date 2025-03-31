“This season has been unique,” he said. “It’s really exciting.”

Brookfields winemaker Peter Robertson, now in his 51st harvest, noted exceptional quality in both white and red varieties.

“The white varieties - Chardonnay and Pinot Gris in particular - are of exceptional quality and have the promise of making great wines.

“We are just about to start harvesting our reds, starting with Merlot, and the fruit quality is exceptional.”

Craggy Range senior winemaker Ben Tombs said it could be a classic year.

“The season started warm and dry, leading to an excellent flowering and an early start.

“Despite a cooler summer, we’ve had our earliest harvest on record, with the first Gimblett Gravels Chardonnay picked on February 8.

“The fruit shows vibrant acidity alongside moderate alcohol - a fantastic way to kick off vintage 2025.

“With early ripeness and fruit in pristine condition, excitement is building for what’s shaping up to be a classic year for both reds and whites.”

The earliest varieties of wine from the 2025 vintage will be available to drink from September, such as Rose and aromatics.

Some of the region’s Chardonnay will be available in late 2025, reds will be ready around March 2026, and Reserve reds will be ready to drink around March 2027.

“Every so often, a vintage emerges that could define a wine region’s legacy,” a Hawke’s Bay Winegrowers release stated.

“In Hawke’s Bay, murmurs are growing that 2025 may be one of those years - potentially rivaling even the renowned 2013 vintage.”

Hawke’s Bay Winegrowers chairwoman Sally Duncan said over 32 million bottles of Hawke’s Bay wine were expected to reach consumers worldwide from this vintage.

“That’s 32 million bottles of Hawke’s Bay sunshine, terroir and talent gracing tables and celebrations across New Zealand and worldwide - while contributing over half a billion dollars to the region’s GDP.”

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said the wine industry was a big contributor to the region’s economy and tourism.

“Our recent recognition as one of the Great Wine Capitals of the World is a testament to the excellence, innovation, and sustainability of our winemakers.”

Hawke’s Bay is New Zealand’s second largest wine region behind Marlborough.