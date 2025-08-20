The bidder or syndicate that wins the lot that takes the total over $5 million will also take home an exceptional collection of large-format bottles donated by five acclaimed Hawke’s Bay winemakers.

These include a Radburnd Cellars 2019 Merlot Cabernet magnum, a Vilaura 2021 Hawke’s Bay Blanc de Blanc Méthode Traditionnelle magnum, a Paritua 2019 Paritua “Red” Cabernet Merlot magnum, and a Helio Wines 2023 Chardonnay jeroboam.

The fifth, a Tony Bish 2017 Zen Chardonnay jeroboam, is a unique offering from the very first vintage of this prestige wine and features hand-painted drawings by local artist Dan Baker, depicting a tūī and a kōwhai flower – the symbol of Hospice New Zealand.

Auction general manager Samantha Kershaw said the team wanted to celebrate the occasion in a way that recognises the generosity of bidders and supporters and the life-changing work of Cranford Hospice.

“Cranford Hospice plays such a vital role in our community, and to be approaching such a big milestone is truly special.

“We’re so grateful to the winemakers who have donated such a beautiful lineup of wines to help celebrate this moment, and we can’t wait to see some competitive bidding for the chance to take it home.”

Bish, a trustee of the Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction Charitable Trust and a participating winemaker since the first year, said the milestone was “a phenomenal endorsement of a lot of community effort, volunteer time, and the uniting of the wider wine community”.

“It shows that when everyone joins forces, great things can happen.”

The auction is the largest annual private fundraiser for Cranford Hospice to support free, compassionate palliative care for patients and their whānau.

It takes more than 50 wineries and businesses that donate lots, the support of over 20 sponsors, and hundreds of generous wine lovers who attend and bid each year to bring it to life.

“This achievement belongs to everyone who has played a part”, Kershaw said.

Tickets can be purchased at hawkesbaywineauction.co.nz and live online bidding and absentee bidding will also be available through The Wine Auction Room, with registrations opening on September 3.