Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction’s $5 million milestone for Cranford Hospice

Hawkes Bay Today
3 mins to read

Since 1991, the Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction has put 1000 lots under the hammer, had 55,000 bottles of wine donated and sold 33 artworks.

This year, the auction will mark a historic milestone – $5 million raised for Cranford Hospice since the event’s inception.

Hawke's Bay Wine Auction donors (from left) Sarah Little (Helio), Tony Bish (Tony Bish Wines), Jascha Oldham-Selak (Vilaura), Oliver Kettle (Paritua), Penelope Radburnd (Radburnd Cellars), Andrew Lesperance (Cranford Hospice). Photo / Florence Charvin
With just $93,179 needed

