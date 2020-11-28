Hawke's Bay Wine Auction raises $300,000 for Cranford Hospice

The Hawke's Bay Wine Auction in Hastings draws more the 650 people and raises more than $300,000 for Cranford Hospice. Photo / Paul Taylor



From left, Ashley Macpherson, Kathleen Robins and Sue Fox-Warren place their bid on one of 41 lots on offer. Photo / Paul Taylor

Just shy of its 30th year, the annual Hawke's Bay Wine Auction has hit a new record after raising more than $300,000 for Cranford Hospice over the weekend.

The live auction, in its 29th year, was kicked off by event ambassador Mike McRoberts on Saturday afternoon at the Toitoi Hawke's Bay Arts and Events Centre in Hastings.

More than 650 people turned out on the day, and event general manager Elisha Milmine said she was thrilled with the results.

"The kindness and generosity of both bidders and vintners came together to create a spectacular celebration," she said.

"Through the support of our winemakers, artist, bidders, corporate partners and volunteers, we are able to create so much more than a world-class wine event, we create a cycle of giving that has a lasting impact on our community through Cranford Hospice."

Harcourts auctioneer and general manager of Harcourts Gold Chris Kennedy leads a fast-paced auction. Photo / Paul Taylor

The 41-lot auction, which included special release wines, a painting by local artist Anna Jepson, an intimate dinner and a luxury getaway package to Vanuatu, was led by Harcourts auctioneer and general manager of Harcourts Gold Chris Kennedy.

In addition to Saturday's live auction, funds were also raised by Tony Bish who held a special tasting, with the total raised coming to $302,775.

Originally set down for September, the event was rescheduled due to uncertainty around Covid-19, but Hawke's Bay Wine Auction chair Kate Radburnd said they were overjoyed with this year's result.

"Postponing this year's Wine Auction due to the global pandemic allowed us time to reflect on all we have achieved over the years.

"It is truly impressive how our Hawke's Bay community comes together to continue giving generously to such a worthy cause."

Cranford Hospice chief executive Janice Byford-Jones was equally grateful to the community for the results.

"A heartfelt thank you to all involved with this fabulous event.

"I acknowledge this year has been particularly challenging for many, so it's simply wonderful to be able to come together and celebrate the unique creations of our local wine industry and at the same time support your local charity."

The donation was "absolutely incredible" and would pay for specialist palliative care for those who needed it, she said.