Hawke's Bay Wine Auction: John Lancashire chosen as feature artist

The feature artist for this year's Hawke's Bay Wine Auction is John Lancashire.



Organisers of New Zealand's oldest and most prestigious wine auction are in full flight working on this year's event, which celebrates and recognises 30 years of producing exceptional and sought-after wine auction lots.

General manager Elisha Milmine said they were delighted to announce that the Hawke's Bay Wine Auction will work with this very talented artist.

Lancashire is a contemporary painter, working in fine oils on canvas. He specialises in expressionist still life works imbued with character.

Images of cut flowers in vessels are rendered with loose, gestural brushstrokes in contrasting warm and cool colours, sensitively allowing us to bring an object together through a beguiling combination of colour and form.

Now in its 30th year, the annual Hawke's Bay Wine Auction is known as "New Zealand's premium wine event". With an array of exceptional auction lots, including extraordinary one-off wines and experiences that cannot be purchased anywhere else, a travel package and the painting Lancashire will create for the event.

WineWorks director and Hawke's Bay Wine Auction principal sponsor Tim Nowell-Usticke said they were extremely proud to continue as the headline sponsor of the long-running event.

"The partnership exists both to honour the incredible talent we are able to enjoy in the winemaking sector here in Hawke's Bay, and to support Cranford Hospice and its commitment to the people of Hawke's Bay."

Event tickets will go on sale in July and absentee bidding is also available. To follow updates sign up at www.hawkesbaywineauction.co.nz or "like" Hawke's Bay Wine Auction on its Facebook page.