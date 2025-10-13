Neighbours say they have never had problems until a few weeks ago, when they added more soil to the mound, increasing its height.

A Hawke’s Bay Regional Council spokeswoman said they received a complaint at the end of August about that “material” being placed.

The dirt and clay mound along the coast. Photo / Gary Hamilton-Irvine

“When we inspected this area, we found that soil was being placed here without the necessary consents,” an HBRC spokeswoman said.

“Following initial investigations, the contractor responsible for placing the material advised that they were unaware that neither council, Hawke’s Bay Regional Council and Hastings District Council, had prior knowledge of the work.

“In the week of 29 September, the contractor removed the material.

“At the time of the complaint, it was not clear to us what the material was intended for, however following investigations it appears that a community group is co-ordinating this material to be deposited to enable plants to be planted in this location.”

HBRC is not taking any further action, and the mound will remain in place, albeit at its former height.

However, HBRC has reminded the community of the rules.

“A resource consent must be obtained before construction, maintenance, or repair of any coastal protection structure within coastal hazard zone 1 can occur.

“We are willing to work with the community on appropriate protection structures and planting programmes.”

A long-term Beach Rd resident, Keith Newman, said he was relieved no further action was being taken and the crest was staying put.

However, he said it was a shame the latest soil had to be removed.

“No, it’s not consented, we didn’t think you needed to go that far because it’s not a hard coastal protection structure.”

He said the key purpose of the crest was beautification of the area, with neighbours landscaping and adding plants alongside it.

The mound can also prevent waves coming over onto the road.

He said the mound had been built up by the community over the past 16 years.

Newman said in some ways the recent situation had improved their relationship with the two councils, as they had stated they wanted to work with the community on coastal protection.

He said it was important that councils be proactive with coastal protection.

He said coastal protection was a “big concern” for residents in the area, and this situation was an “important talking point” about what coastal residents can do.

“Some very generous contractors have left some very good quality soil and clay over there and we have compacted it [over the years], but clearly it has got to the point where regional council thinks that it is a structure.”

As for the mound, he said there was a working bee planned to tidy up the plantings and restore a chair which was washed down the beach in Cyclone Gabrielle.

A Hastings District Council spokeswoman said they were aware of the crest and “continue to work closely with partners, including the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council and local residents, to understand coastal challenges and identify potential options for the future”.

Gary Hamilton-Irvine is a Hawke’s Bay-based reporter who covers a range of news topics including business, councils, breaking news and cyclone recovery. He formerly worked at News Corp Australia.