A glorious weekend of sun and high temperatures is poised to envelop Hawke’s Bay, but not before a possible smattering of thunder and high winds earlier in the week.

Those attending outdoor end-of-work celebrations are advised to slip, slop, slap, and wrap, with Friday, Saturday, and Sunday all bringing a much-needed dose of vitamin D to the region.

But despite the positive outlook, two weather watches were in place for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

A thunderstorm watch was in place for nine hours on Tuesday, with conditions favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms about eastern areas from Canterbury northwards to Gisborne and parts of Hawke’s Bay.

There was also a strong wind watch from Wednesday night until Thursday morning for Hawke’s Bay south of Hastings and the Tararua District.

The impending cloudy weather could also threaten to spoil a spectacular one-off meteor shower on Tuesday night caused by dust ejected from Comet 46P/Wirtanen. New Zealand was touted as the best place to witness the spectacle.

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said on Tuesday that wind flow would play a big part in determining the weather moving into the week.

“There will be a south-westerly change that moves across Hawke’s Bay and drops temperatures, but once we get towards Friday, Saturday, and Sunday we’re back into a westerly wind flow, which is notorious for bringing nice fine weather.”

Temperatures will even reach a high of 28C in Hastings, with other places in the region predicted to stay in the high 20s.

“It’s not looking overly windy, but it does look like we’ll get some warm temperatures and clear skies,” Ferris said.

Sunshine and heat is expected to hit Hawke's Bay this weekend, but not before a smattering of wind and thunder. Photo / Warren Buckland

It’s a slight change from the spells of drizzle that Hawke’s Bay has experienced over the past few weeks, and a lack of noticeable rain means the chances of Napier reaching its all-time rainfall record are getting slimmer by the day.

“The only thing is once we get to the second half of Saturday, there is a little front that’s moving up the country and running in high pressure across the North Island.

“It’s not consistent about how far north it will make it, but I think at this point it’s more likely there won’t be too much in the way of rain that will make it to Hawke’s Bay.”

Hawke’s Bay previously had a record-breaking start to spring weather in September.

Nationally, the month was recognised as the warmest September on record.

Niwa recorded that Wairoa set a record maximum temperature for the North Island at 29.6C on September 21. The town also had New Zealand’s third-highest September temperature on record.

Mitchell Hageman joined Hawke’s Bay Today in late January. From his Napier base, he writes regularly on social issues, arts and culture, and the community.