A hot weekend with some near record-breaking temperatures will lead into mostly fine weather for Hawke's Bay for the start of the week. Photo / Ian Cooper

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

A hot weekend with some near record-breaking temperatures will lead into mostly fine weather for Hawke's Bay for the start of the week. Photo / Ian Cooper

It’s going to be a shorts and jandals weekend in Hawke’s Bay.

Temperatures around the region are set to be above 25C all weekend long, even hitting 30C in some places on Monday.

Saturday will see Wairoa and Waipukurau hit highs of 27C, Napier reaching 25C and Hastings topping the bunch on 28C.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said to expect mostly settled weather conditions on Saturday, however, rain is possible for some places in the afternoon.

“But, it’s not very widespread ... just a few places might see those. Otherwise, dry for most people.”