Sunday will see similar conditions to Saturday with highs of 26C in Wairoa, 27C in Waipukurau, 25C in Napier and 28C in Hastings.
But Makgabutlane warned those living near or heading to the Ruahine Range to expect cloudier conditions and potentially heavy showers.
“Keeping an eye on the forecast would probably be a good idea,” she said.
But she added to expect no significant winds across the weekend.
Moving into Monday, expect a warm evening, cloudier conditions across the region, northwesterly winds to pick up and the heat to intensify, with Hastings predicted to hit 30C, Napier 29C, Waipukurau 28C and Wairoa 27C.
