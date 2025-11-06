Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Hawke’s Bay weekend forecast: Hot days ahead with highs near 30C

Jack Riddell
Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
2 mins to read

A hot weekend with some near record-breaking temperatures will lead into mostly fine weather for Hawke's Bay for the start of the week. Photo / Ian Cooper

A hot weekend with some near record-breaking temperatures will lead into mostly fine weather for Hawke's Bay for the start of the week. Photo / Ian Cooper

It’s going to be a shorts and jandals weekend in Hawke’s Bay.

Temperatures around the region are set to be above 25C all weekend long, even hitting 30C in some places on Monday.

Saturday will see Wairoa and Waipukurau hit highs of 27C, Napier reaching 25C and Hastings topping the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save