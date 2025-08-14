Sunday will bring more cloud and a small chance of showers in the ranges later in the day, with other areas likely staying dry. Temperatures are forecast to range from a low of 5C to a high of 15C.

The warmest day is set to be Monday, with temperatures climbing to about 18C in the afternoon.

“That’ll mostly be down to the wind direction. Westerly to northwesterly winds are expected on Monday. So that will be one of the things that will be keeping the temperatures on the warm side,” Makgabutlane said.

“It’s still a few days out, so the picture could change a little bit, but that temperature will be not as chilly as what we’ve seen recently.”

While Monday’s warmth may be a welcome taste of spring, Makgabutlane warned it will likely still be a bit cloudy, and it might be too soon to say the coldest part of winter is over.

“We could have another weather system behind that which brings in cold temperatures once again,” she said.

“I know we’re all very much looking forward to spring and summer, but it maybe just a little while before we get there. So, enjoy the 18C on Monday.”