Hawke's Bay is set for showers and colder temperatures. Photo / Paul Taylor

The rain and slightly warmer weather are on their way out, set to be replaced with showers and colder temperatures.

MetService meteorologist Katie Hillyer said the system that had brought severe weather to parts of the country will clear out over Wednesday and will be replaced by a brief window of drier weather.

“But that is then replaced by showery conditions over much of the country, including Hawke’s Bay,” she said.

Hillyer said the rain would come in intermittent showers starting from late on Thursday morning.

“That keeps coming over the whole weekend unfortunately,” she said.