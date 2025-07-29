The northerly wind over Hawke’s Bay will continue to ease over Wednesday and flip to a southerly on Thursday, helping drop temperatures.
“We’ve definitely had our warmest temperatures already with all this cloud and northerly winds that have been over the region and from [Wednesday night], as that cloud clears out, the temperatures will be able to drop overnight, so we’ll get some chillier mornings,” Hillyer said.
“Then once the southerlies come and bring a colder air mass itself, the temperatures will sort of stay a bit cooler on average as well.
“That will really be the flavour sort of until Saturday and into Sunday with these intermittent showery conditions.”
In Hastings, high temperatures are expected to peak at 14C on Thursday, drop to 11C on Friday, and remain low over the weekend, between 13C and 12C.
Napier is expected to have a high of 15C on Thursday, 12C on Friday, and between 14C and 13C on Saturday and Sunday.
“Nothing unseasonable,” Hillyer said.
“It’s just going to feel colder than is has been for the last couple of days.”
