Hawke’s Bay weather: Run of sun will bring frosty nights

Jack Riddell
By
Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
2 mins to read

Snow atop the Kaweka Range as seen from Waihau Rd. Photo / Michaela Gower

The cold weather troubling Hawke’s Bay will continue into the weekend, with potential frosts predicted.

But they’ll bring with them a run of sunny days ahead and some afternoon warmth.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said showers and low temperatures will remain around the region into Friday, with Napier reaching a

