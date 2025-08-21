“From Saturday, the sun will be a little bit more generous across some other places, and then that continues into Sunday, although the ranges could still be a bit cloudy.”
“The nighttime and early mornings, once that cloud clears, will be quite chilly, and so frost this weekend is looking like a good possibility.”
However, Makgabutlane said the weather does look to start improving over the weekend.
Saturday will bring highs of 13C for Napier and Hastings, while Wairoa gets to only 12C.
On Sunday, Napier will have a high of 15C, Hastings will have a high of 14C, and Wairoa will be at 13C.
The new week will bring similar weather to the weekend, with a lot of Hawke’s Bay enjoying sun, with just a possibility of some showers for the ranges and Wairoa District.
But expect a warmer day on this coming Wednesday, with a high of 19C expected for Hastings and Napier, while Wairoa is expected to enjoy a high of 18C after those cold temperatures.
“It’s still a few days away, but looking at the weather circulation, that’s looking like a good possibility,” Makgabutlane said.
