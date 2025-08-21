Snow atop the Kaweka Range as seen from Waihau Rd. Photo / Michaela Gower

The cold weather troubling Hawke’s Bay will continue into the weekend, with potential frosts predicted.

But they’ll bring with them a run of sunny days ahead and some afternoon warmth.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said showers and low temperatures will remain around the region into Friday, with Napier reaching a high of 13C, Hastings hitting a high of 12C, and Wairoa a cold high of 11C.

However, Makgabutlane said areas of Central Hawke’s Bay, especially to the south, can expect glimmers of sun on Friday.

“But then, as we head into the weekend, the story does start to change a little bit,” Makgabutlane said.