Hawke’s Bay’s rain warning: Showers continue, cricket canned

Wet weather in Central Hawke's Bay. Photo / Connull Lang

Downpours on some of Hawke’s Bay’s mountain ranges is “expected to become heavy again” on Monday afternoon, as a heavy rain warning remains in place.

A MetService heavy rain warning is in place for the Ruahine Range and “the inland ranges” of Hawke’s Bay until Tuesday 2am.

“Heavy rain has currently eased [as at Monday mid-morning], however it is expected to become heavy again around midday and a further 70mm to 90mm of rain is expected to accumulate,” the rain warning read.

“Peak rates of 15 mm/h [are expected] especially this afternoon and early evening.”

A heavy rain watch is also in place for the rest of Hawke’s Bay until 1am Tuesday.

Hawke’s Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management Group said on social media the rainfall would likely be around one-in-five-year levels, and that its widespread nature could see a “small to moderate” rise in river levels.

“A concern will be erosion of riverbanks and bridge abutments from a constant minor flow for many hours,” the post read.

“In Central Hawke’s Bay, this widespread rain may cause surface flooding and roading issues.”

Meanwhile, the weather caused chaos for a Hawke’s Bay summer of cricket, including an early end for the first match of the season at McLean Park, Napier, a four-day men’s Plunket Shield match between reigning champions and home team Central Districts and Canterbury.

Having dismissed Canterbury for 225 and 320 and scoring 177 in their own first innings, the Central Stags were 256-8 and needing 113 to win with 2 wickets, with Hawke’s Bay Black Caps Doug Bracewell and Blair Tickner at the crease, when rain set-in with two afternoon sessions to play on the last day on Saturday.

There was no further play.

The Hawke’s Bay men’s team’s first home match of the season, a week after reclaiming national inter-provincial challenge trophy the Hawke Cup in Rangiora, lasted just 43 overs and barely 2 hours of what was to be a 2-day game on Saturday and Sunday.

Batting first in the Central Districts Furlong Cup match against Taranaki at Nelson Park, Napier, Hawke’s Bay was 155-4 when rain started on Saturday, with no further play possible.

A women’s Mike Shrimpton Trophy match between Hawke’s Bay and Manawatu, which was to have been played on Sunday at Cornwall Park, Hastings, was abandoned without a ball being bowled.















