“Typically, we have westerly and south-westerly winds which bring cooler air masses over the country, but then we had a period where we had north-westerly winds, which brought a bit of warmer air mass over the area, hence the slightly higher temperatures.”
Shiviti said the hottest day of 2025 for the region was in February when it reached 31.9C.
He said the weather for the rest of the week would be changeable with a drop to 19C on Tuesday.
For the remainder of the week temperatures would be between 20C and 21C.
“It’s that story of changeable weather so bands of rain and dry conditions.”
