Hawke’s Bay weather: Hastings has high of 26.4C on Sunday

Michaela Gower
Multimedia Journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
The sun has been shining in Hastings as the first month of spring draws to an end.

Hastings has claimed the warmest September temperature for Hawke’s Bay.

While the average in September is usually around 17.1C, Hastings beat that by 9.3C reaching a high of 26.4C on Sunday, according to MetService meteorologist Oscar Shiviti.

“The previous hottest day was 23.6C

