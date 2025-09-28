The sun has been shining in Hastings as the first month of spring draws to an end.

Hawke’s Bay weather: Hastings has high of 26.4C on Sunday

Hastings has claimed the warmest September temperature for Hawke’s Bay.

While the average in September is usually around 17.1C, Hastings beat that by 9.3C reaching a high of 26.4C on Sunday, according to MetService meteorologist Oscar Shiviti.

“The previous hottest day was 23.6C and that was way back on the 18th [of September].”

Napier had a high of 24.5C to end the weekend.

Shiviti said this was due to a change in the air mass, with the winds turning north-westerly.