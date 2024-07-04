Holden said there would be a rise in temperature eventually early next week, with lows increasing to around 4C and 5C.

“Over the weekend, I would say frost is definitely a consideration; however, at the start of the working week, frost is going to wane in its strength.

“It will still be around in sheltered places because that’s just what happens during this time in winter and with the maximum amount of sunlight.”

Rain from the southwesterly flow should generally stay at bay, but Holden said there was a potential for scattered showers on Saturday.

Wairoa, which saw severe downpours and flooding last week, would likely see some rain but nowhere near previous levels.

“There’s nothing too much to worry about. Of all the places, the Wairoa District would seem to be catching the worst of that rain, unfortunately, because it is hanging out into those southwesterlies, but it’s absolutely nothing to what they’ve seen over the past few weeks.”

Holden said it wouldn’t be particularly windy in most places, but it could be a bit breezy in Mahia and other coastal areas further north.

Maximum temperature across the region would be between 12C and 16C for all major towns and cities.

Mitchell Hageman joined Hawke’s Bay Today in January 2023. From his Napier base, he writes regularly on social issues, arts and culture, and the community.