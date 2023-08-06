Westshore with the Kaweka Range in the background on Sunday. Photo / Warren Buckland

A full week of frosts could be on the way for Hawke’s Bay as a cold snap that will make spring feel a long way off sweeps in.

MetService meteorologist Stephen Glassey said Monday would be a positively balmy 16C, but on Tuesday, things would change for the worse.

“A southwesterly flow is moving up the country, and that will make its presence felt in the North Island on Tuesday.

“The rain is actually concentrated in the west of the island and we’re only expecting isolated showers, mostly in northern Hawke’s Bay.

“The real thing that people will notice is the change of temperature.”

Overnight lows in Hastings on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday are set to drop to 0C, and they could be even lower in more inland parts of the region, Glassey said.

“There will be frosts, for sure.”

Late showers on Wednesday would clear by Thursday and there would be sunny weather for the end of the working week, but chilly overnight temperatures would hang around.