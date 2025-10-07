Advertisement
Hawke’s Bay water users invest $3.8m for new study of impact of Tukituki dam

Linda Hall
LDR reporter - Hawke's Bay·Hawkes Bay Today·
4 mins to read

If the dam goes ahead, it would be built on the headwaters of the Makaroro River in Central Hawke’s Bay.

Fundraising for a new dam in Central Hawke’s Bay has raised enough cash to get a feasibility study off the ground.

A group of about 60 Hawke’s Bay businesses and water users have now given the Tukituki Water Security Project (TWSP) almost $3.8 million in co-funding, dam proponents announced

