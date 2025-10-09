An election referendum rally supporting the retention of Māori wards was held in Napier on Thursday morning. Photo / Doug Laing

Hawke’s Bay voting venues open to the last minute, ready for high noon on Saturday

More than 50 venues throughout Hawke’s Bay and the Tararua district will be accepting local election voting papers right up to the triennial vote’s noon deadline on Saturday.

The venues, with orange bins for the voting papers, have been confirmed by the Napier City Council and the Wairoa, Hastings and Central Hawke’s Bay District Councils as the number of papers returned climbs towards some of the highest in years.

But only a small number – mainly council offices – will be accepting special votes, generally those not on the printed roll, including those who’ve recently turned 18 or are otherwise first-time voters.

The need to vote is highlighted by retiring Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst, who says it’s everyone’s democratic right and their chance to help shape the communities they live in.

The voting turnout in the district in 2022 was a low 32.95%, primarily because several positions, including her mayoralty, were uncontested.