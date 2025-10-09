Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Hawke’s Bay voting venues open to the last minute, ready for high noon on Saturday

Doug Laing
Multimedia Journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

An election referendum rally supporting the retention of Māori wards was held in Napier on Thursday morning. Photo / Doug Laing

An election referendum rally supporting the retention of Māori wards was held in Napier on Thursday morning. Photo / Doug Laing

More than 50 venues throughout Hawke’s Bay and the Tararua district will be accepting local election voting papers right up to the triennial vote’s noon deadline on Saturday.

The venues, with orange bins for the voting papers, have been confirmed by the Napier City Council and the Wairoa, Hastings and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save