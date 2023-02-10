Hawke’s Bay volunteer influx one of the largest ever for Kaiwhakamana prison programme

Henare O'Keefe, left, with some of the Kaiwhakamana volunteers and supporters- Te Rangimariengahuka, Tabbey Paenga, Michael Ngahuka Kimiora Mataruarua, Katarina Makela, Lesley Waka and Andy Winitana. Photo / Paul Taylor

In Hawke’s Bay, more than 30 men and women have been building the local Kaiwhakamana programme up to be one of the largest volunteer contingents in the country lending a caring ear and support to prisoners.

The Kaiwhakamana volunteer programme began in 2002 and supports people in prison to connect with their whakapapa and whānau, establish links with their iwi, hapū, and communities, and also provides pastoral support to aid in community reintegration and reduce reoffending.

Specified visitors with the programme can have access to prison sites across the country and can visit people in prison during visiting hours as well as outside of these hours with the agreement of the respective prison director.

Henare O’Keefe, former Hastings District Councillor, is involved in the programme in Hawke’s Bay.

He said he believed Hawke’s Bay had become the largest contingent of Kaiwhakamana volunteers nationwide, with an estimated 32 new additions in the last six months.

“Volunteers don’t get enough credit, they are the backbone of the country.”

He said he had been working with a new group of volunteers for the past six months and there were plans to kit out all the Kaiwhakamana volunteers in pink to “put the mana back into pink”.

Mihi Rigby, a Hawke’s Bay volunteer who joined Kaiwhakamana a few months ago, said she believes the men inside prison needed to be heard like anyone else.

“We need to listen, to hear what is really going on.”

She said that some men didn’t have families, while others had not been able to see them during the Covid pandemic.

She has a background working as a social worker and alongside people in crisis, but she said it was her faith in Jesus that guided her in doing the support work for Kaiwhakamana.

“We need more prayer and guidance rather than men trying to play God,” Rigby said.

A Department of Corrections spokesman said that while it wasn’t confirmed, the latest cohort to join in Hawke’s Bay is likely the largest number to join the programme at one time since the initial cohort when the programme began in 2002, bringing the total number to 36 for the area.

This was achieved with the help of a successful recruitment event run by Corrections officials and community leaders in Flaxmere last year.

Topia Rameka, Department of Corrections Deputy chief executive, Māori, said there are currently 137 active Kaiwhakamana across the country and Corrections were always encouraged when they heard from more members of the community who were keen to participate in the programme.

“The Kaiwhakamana programme is an important part of our Hōkai Rangi strategy, and our approach to addressing the over-representation of Māori in the corrections system,” Rameka said.

“We know there is more to be done, but we are grateful for the knowledge and guidance our Kaiwhakamana provide not only to those in prison but to our staff as well.”

Rameka said Kaiwhakamana were nominated by their local communities before their appointment was confirmed by the National Commissioner.

They go on to receive formal orientation and training by prison staff before they are provided access.