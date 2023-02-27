Hawke’s Bay under a severe thunderstorm watch

Evacuations from the Taradale fire station during the height of the Cyclone Gabrielle last week. Photo Paul Taylor

MetService has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Hawke’s Bay from 1pm-9pm today.

Rain will be developing this evening which may be heavy at times, mostly in the ranges, Metservice says.

Scattered showers may also develop, with rainfall totals expected to be less than 40 mm in the next 48 hours.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council said this amount of rain is not expected to cause any serious issues with rivers or to stop bank infrastructure.

?We are closely monitoring the situation and will provide further updates if anything changes.Stay up to date with the latest from MetService New Zealand.”