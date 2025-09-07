Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Hawke’s Bay: Two unrelated local companies, Alexander Electric and Alexanders Apparel Ltd, in liquidation

By
Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
5 mins to read

The two companies have both gone into liquidation. Photo / NZME

The two companies have both gone into liquidation. Photo / NZME

For years, the only similarity between two well-known Hawke’s Bay companies was their name.

But now a local electrical firm and a menswear retailer – both bearing the name Alexander – have entered liquidation at the same time, both owing hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Alexander Electric Ltd based in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save