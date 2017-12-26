"I was sort of gasping for air and I just looked around and I thought 'oh God, if you're going to take me, take me now'," he said in January. "I felt quite comfortable with going because I just felt so busted up."

But he didn't - he fought, and nearly a year on Gotty is about "95 per cent healed".

Although back working steadily now, his first attempts to return were a struggle. His wrist and ribs were still injured, and he suffered migraines every day. He ended up fighting through the pain to get back to work, despite being offered ACC assistance.

"I'd had enough aye, I said 'I'm getting quite bored looking out the window'," he said. "So I went back to work and it's getting a lot better. My migraines are sort of fading away and the wrist is getting stronger, I can climb in and out [of trucks] and throw things around now."

But although his injuries are healing, the memory of his death-defying leap has stayed with him.

"It comes back in flashbacks, of when I was going down the hill and the actual jumping out. At the time it was just a split decision, a leap of faith thing.

"I probably made the right decision. I went and had a look at the truck and the truck was mangled, they would have had to pluck me out with tweezers."

Although Gotty feels like "the one that got away", he has met people who thought he did not.

"Quite a few people actually think I died," he said. "A lot of people look at me and talk about the guy that had that accident and he died, and I say 'he can't have died because I'm that guy'.

"I show them photos. They go 'woah', I show them the scars then they go, 'yup you're the guy all right, you survived it'.

"They look at me quite curious, like, 'a lot of people think you died in the hospital'."

Although always a positive person, Gotty's approach to life has changed.

"I try not to stress too much. Especially after the accident I thought, well what's it worth putting it in your mind to stress out.

"It's another day, and I'm quite lucky to be here."

A police investigation into the cause of the crash found a contributing factor was a mechanical failure "which would not have been detected in a COF inspection".

"No charges have been laid and the investigation is now complete," said a spokeswoman.