Hawke’s Bay trio strike gold at Inclusive Taekwon-Do World Championships in Italy

2 mins to read

Three Hawke’s Bay athletes William Thomas, left, Jacob Cunningham and Coby O'Neil won 12 medals, including 10 gold, at the Inclusive Taekwon-Do World Championships in Italy. They are with coach Ben Evans.

Three Hawke’s Bay athletes have returned home as champions, bringing back 12 medals - including 10 gold - and proudly flying the New Zealand flag on the international stage.

The trio competed at the 3rd Inclusive Taekwon-Do World Championships in Jesolo, Italy, held alongside the 23rd ITF Taekwon-Do World Championships,

