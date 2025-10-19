Three Hawke’s Bay athletes William Thomas, left, Jacob Cunningham and Coby O'Neil won 12 medals, including 10 gold, at the Inclusive Taekwon-Do World Championships in Italy. They are with coach Ben Evans.

Three Hawke’s Bay athletes have returned home as champions, bringing back 12 medals - including 10 gold - and proudly flying the New Zealand flag on the international stage.

The trio competed at the 3rd Inclusive Taekwon-Do World Championships in Jesolo, Italy, held alongside the 23rd ITF Taekwon-Do World Championships, the largest event in the sport’s history, with 2500 participants.

Representing NZ ITF Taekwon-Do and the International Inclusive Taekwon-Do Association (IITA), Hastings’ Coby O’Neil, Napier’s Jacob Cunningham and Waipukurau’s William Thomas took on competitors from more than 75 countries at the event.

The trio earned gold in multiple individual and team events, including the historic Team Pattern, marking a first for NZ’s inclusive martial arts community. Their combined medal haul included 10 gold, one silver and one bronze.

O’Neil, 16, who has global developmental delay, won four medals, including three gold and a silver. He received the trophy for Overall Best Competitor.