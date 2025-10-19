Cunningham, 21, who has autism and dyspraxia, secured three gold medals and a bronze, earning the Trophy for Best Pattern Performance after leading his team to victory against Ireland.
Thomas, 15, who has cerebral palsy and fetal alcohol syndrome, won gold in Patterns, Team Patterns and was a vital part of the Unified Abilities Gold Medal.
Their coach, Ayla Everton, received the Trophy for Best Coach in recognition of her dedication and expertise in Inclusive Sparring techniques.
The IITA, headquartered in Hastings, is the international hub for inclusive tae kwon do, making Hawke’s Bay a global leader in the movement toward accessible martial arts.
New Zealand team leader and IITA president Ben Evans said the results represented “more than medals.”
“They’ve shown the world that tae kwon do is for everyone, regardless of ability or background. Their discipline, respect and perseverance represent the very best of Hawke’s Bay and of NZ,” Evans said.
“Our team made history, and their success will inspire many others to believe that anything is possible through tae kwon do.”