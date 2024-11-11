The successful Hawke's Bay taekwon-do exponents with their world cup medals in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, before flying home. From left, Jah Tapara, Gabriel Bartlett and Ben Evans.

A Hawke’s Bay team of three arrived home on Monday with two gold medals from the World Cup Taekwon-Do Games in Central Asian country Uzbekistan.

The team at the tournament in capital Tashkent last week comprised coach Ben Evans, who at the age of 34 was having his last go competing in a sport he’s been tackling since he was 16, 23-year-old Jah Tapara, who had never before flown on an aircraft before the trip, and 10-year-old Gabriel Bartlett.

Both Evans and Tapara claimed gold medals, and Tapara and Bartlett silver medals, in championships that had 1200 competitors from 34 countries.

Evans won the adult male 18-34yrs VI Dan Patterns, Tapara won the adult male 18-34yrs 4-3 Gup Patterns and was second in the adult male 18-34yrs -85kg Sparring, and Bartlett won silver in the children 10-11yrs 6-5 Gup -45kg Sparring, up a weight to avoid having to fast to make the limit. Bartlett was also ninth out of 39 competitors in the Children Pattern 10-11yrs 5-6 Gup.