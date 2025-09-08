Lindisfarne College rugby player Noah Rogers, who has been named in the NZ Secondary Schools rugby squad. Photo / Lindisfarne College

Lindisfarne College rugby player Noah Rogers, who has been named in the NZ Secondary Schools rugby squad. Photo / Lindisfarne College

Three Hawke’s Bay players have been chosen in the New Zealand Secondary Schools rugby squad to prepare for two matches against Australia Under 18 in Canberra.

They are Hastings Boys’ High School First XV prop Isireli Qaranivalu and centre Triumph Voyce, and Lindisfarne College national schools side selection and centre Noah Rogers.

The 17-year-old Rogers is the first from his school to make the national secondary schools rugby squad since 2006, when Israel Dagg was included, having already made his debut for the Hawke’s Bay Magpies.

Rogers has also been a NZ Under 16 softball representative.

He has been in the Lindisfarne First XV at least three years, starting at first five-eighth and moving out to centre.