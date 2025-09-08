Advertisement
Hawke’s Bay trio in national schools rugby squad

Hawkes Bay Today
2 mins to read

Lindisfarne College rugby player Noah Rogers, who has been named in the NZ Secondary Schools rugby squad. Photo / Lindisfarne College

Three Hawke’s Bay players have been chosen in the New Zealand Secondary Schools rugby squad to prepare for two matches against Australia Under 18 in Canberra.

They are Hastings Boys’ High School First XV prop Isireli Qaranivalu and centre Triumph Voyce, and Lindisfarne College national schools side selection and centre

