Hawke's Bay trail blazers with recycled milk cartons

3 minutes to read
Emma Horgan-Heke, HB Environment Centre and Al Borrie of FirstHand coffee dropping off a bag of tetra pak cartons used in his cafe to be turned into building materials. Photo / Warren Buckland

By Maddisyn Jeffares

A sustainable partnership between Otis Oat Milk and Hawke's Bay Environment Centre is a first for Hawke's Bay and New Zealand.

Otis Oat Milk funded a baler to help the Environment Centre recycle milk cartons

