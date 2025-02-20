Napier City Council has given life support to the Hawke’s Bay Tourism agency, as councillors voted to contribute a share of the $1 million needed to meet its minimum operating budget.
Hastings District Council and Central Hawke’s Bay District Council had already voted to back Hawke’s Bay Tourism with operational grants of $462,500 and $75,000 respectively.
Napier’s contribution of $450,000 was welcomed by Hawke’s Bay Tourism chair George Hickman, who said the last few months had been challenging for the organisation and its staff.
“We have lost some staff because of the uncertainty,” Hickman said.