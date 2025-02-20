“This is positive news. It gives us a lifeline to maintain Hawke’s Bay Tourism,” he said.

“We are extremely grateful to the three councils for giving us enough money to keep the light on while we find other funding sources.”

It comes as the Minister for Tourism and Hospitality, Louise Upston, announced on Thursday a $3m fund from the International Conservation and Tourism Visitor Levy to be used to attract international visitors to the regions.

Upston said she expected the regions to join up to accelerate work to promote their wider region, so visitors have opportunities to “explore multiple parts of our wonderful country”.

Hickman said they would “immediately be working on how Hawke’s Bay could access the funds to supplement what the councils have already committed”.

The money is needed after Hawke’s Bay Regional Council announced late last year that it would be pulling its funding for the regional tourism organisation from June 2025.

