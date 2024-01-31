Finalist: Life after dark in our Onenui paradise. Photo / Marise McClutchie

It’s February, which means it’s time to judge the winner of Hawke’s Bay’s summer photo competition.

The month-long competition, run by Hawke’s Bay Today in conjunction with sponsors Harvey Norman Hastings and Canon NZ, always receives hundreds of entries.

This year, we received close to 1000, which Hawke’s Bay Today chief photographer Warren Buckland has painstakingly whittled down to a top six.

Buckland said the finalists reflect the wide range of talent on show in the entries received. The competition entries were, overall, at an even higher level to what he’d seen in previous years judging, he said.

The winner will be announced next week, with a camera prize worth $1500 on the line courtesy of Harvey Norman Hastings and Canon NZ.

Finalist: Tivatto Tufuga sliding his way into 2024 with a splash. Photo / Belinda Tufuga

Finalist: Pourerere's floating rock - or is it the eye of the storm? Photo / Tracy Gay

Finalist: Derek Rossiter took this shot of his 9-year-old daughter and her friend cooling off at Tom Parker Fountain in Napier after a 30C day.

Finalist: My little love dancing on the shore while we cave explore at Waimārama Beach. Photo / Cheyjuana Doyle